Violence in the cocaine environment appears to be intensifying rapidly. After the flurry of explosions, kidnappings seem to be the next rung on the ladder of violence. About the fake arrest team trick, amputated fingers and kidnapping innocent family members. “It was only when I was tied up in the warehouse that I realized that this was not the police.”
Yelle Tieleman, Chiel Timmermans
Latest update:
07:08
