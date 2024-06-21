Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Drones are becoming increasingly important in the war in Ukraine. Ukraine is now increasingly able to hit targets in the Russian hinterland with its drones.

Krasnodar – Russia says it has taken out 114 drones launched from Ukraine on Friday night (June 21). Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 70 drones over Crimea, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said. 43 more were neutralized over the Krasnodar region and one over the Volgograd region. The Russian army also destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Putin’s war against Ukraine: Russia uses Crimea as a base for attacks

Even though the Defense Ministry in Moscow reported a high number of drones repelled, a fire broke out at the Ilskij oil refinery in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar. Two people were injured, but the fire had already been extinguished, the region’s crisis response center announced on Friday morning. An outbuilding was damaged, the state news agency Tass reported.

Furthermore, the bus station in Yuzhny and a boiler plant in the city of Krasnodar were damaged by the massive drone attack on the region in the early morning hours. At least four people were injured by falling fragments of a drone; a worker at the boiler plant was killed.

Smoke was also seen over the Cape Chauda area in southern Crimea. The area is used by Russian occupation forces to launch kamikaze drones at Ukrainian targets from the Black Sea peninsula, which was annexed in 2014. A photo posted on X (formerly Twitter) states that, according to local residents, many ambulances and an explosion could be heard.

Drones against Russia: Ukraine can attack more and more targets in the Russian hinterland

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against its neighbour for more than two years. With Western military aid, Ukraine is defending itself against the invasion. The range of its combat drones has grown so much that it can now attack more and more targets in the Russian hinterland in order to prevent or hinder military supplies. In addition to purely military objects, oil refineries and transport infrastructure in Russia have also been increasingly attacked for months. This is intended to make it economically and logistically difficult for Moscow to wage war.

The number of victims and damage on Russian territory is disproportionate to the massive destruction and thousands of dead and injured in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Friday morning that Russia had fired four cruise missiles at Ukraine during the night. However, all four were intercepted. (dpa)