Explosions occurred in Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk, an air raid alert was announced

Explosions occurred in Dnepropetrovsk. The publication “Public” writes about this in its Telegram-channel.

It is clarified that detonations occurred again in the city. Besides, reported about the explosions in Kharkov. “At least eight explosions occurred in Kharkov,” the publication says. According to data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert has been declared throughout the republic.