The Kyiv City Military Administration reported explosions and air defense operations

Explosions occurred in Kyiv and the air defense system was activated. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration. No other details are provided.

Explosions also occurred in the Khmelnitsky region in western Ukraine. About it stated edition “Mirror of the Week”. Air defense systems also went off in this region and in the Cherkasy region.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country, an air raid alert was announced in the Kyiv, Khmelnitsky, Cherkassy, ​​Vinnitsa, Odessa, Nikolaev and Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson region.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion occurred in the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporozhye. An air raid alert was announced in the region on the evening of November 17. Also, a warning about the threat from the air was sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions of Ukraine.