From: Victoria Krumbeck

Putin ordered a ceasefire for the Orthodox Christmas. Nevertheless, there were dead and injured after Russian shelling in the Ukraine war.

Update from January 7, 10:00 p.m.: Shortly after the official end of the ceasefire declared by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, the authorities in the region around the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv reported several explosions. «Attention to the residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters. The occupiers are striking again!” Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram on Saturday evening. According to initial information, there is one fatality, Synehubov said. Almost immediately after 10:00 p.m. CET, an air alert was also declared in the Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk regions and on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia.

Ukraine war topical: Kharkiv reports explosions after the end of Putin’s ceasefire

On Thursday, Putin unilaterally ordered a 36-hour ceasefire, citing Christmas, which many Orthodox Christians celebrate on January 7, as the reason. Kyiv rejected the Russian advance as hypocritical from the start, and many international observers also spoke of a pure propaganda gesture. While the ceasefire was officially in effect, Moscow admitted that it would continue to counter Ukrainian attacks in the frontline. According to Ukrainian sources, two civilians also died as a result of Russian shelling in the city of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Current war in Ukraine: Zelenskyj puts dozens of Russian artists on the sanctions list

Update from January 7, 10:00 p.m.: Ukraine has put dozens of Russian artists and other public figures on a sanctions list. One of the internationally best-known names in the decree published by the Ukrainian Presidential Office on Saturday is the Vienna-based opera singer Anna Netrebko, who has been criticized for being close to the Kremlin. Her and 118 other people – including three Ukrainian nationals – will have their assets in Ukraine blocked, if they exist. The sanctions list also includes the well-known Russian musician Filip Kirkorov and actor and director Nikita Mikhalkov.

Ukrainian media also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had 13 clergymen of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church revoked their citizenship at the end of December. It was initially not known who it was supposed to be about. Since the corresponding decree contains personal data, it was not published, it said.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has traditionally been closely linked to Russia and only completely broke away from Moscow after the Russian invasion last February. In view of the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for more than ten months, the leadership in Kyiv sees the church’s ties to Russia as a threat to the country’s security.

Recently, for example, the usage contracts for two main churches of the Kiev Cave Monastery, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were not extended. For the first time, the new Ukrainian Orthodox Church celebrated a Christmas service there at the weekend.

Update from January 7th, 21:00: If Ukraine has its way, the promised delivery of Marder tanks will not stop there. Calls for Leopard 2 main battle tanks for the Ukraine war are also apparently getting louder. Former ambassador Andriy Melnyk had already dropped a possible “tank alliance” against Russia shortly before Christmas. In addition to showing solidarity with the Iran protests, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, also had a visit on Saturday the CSU-Landesgruppen retreat in Seeon said that she was in favor of the delivery of Leopard tanks to the Ukraine in the war against Russia. A demand that the CSU, among others, but also other parties had already expressed.

Ukraine war: “Panzer Alliance” against Putin and Russia could form

Germany is currently reluctant to supply Leopards for the Ukraine war. However want forbes have learned that the signals are said to be increasing that several EU states are showing a certain willingness to join a possible initiative. Furthermore, “Forbes” reports that some NATO countries see themselves in a position to part with the main battle tanks without losing their ability to defend themselves.

Poland, Finland and also Denmark explicitly seem to see themselves in a position to provide further support for the Ukraine war if such a tank alliance against Russia’s war of aggression should really come about.

Ukraine war: Putin’s Christmas truce failed

Update from January 7, 5:34 p.m.: After the call to arms initially announced by Russia on Friday probably failed, there were fatalities in the fighting during the Orthodox Christmas season in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office announced on Saturday that two civilians were killed and 13 others injured by Russian fire in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on Friday.

Putin’s ceasefire in Ukraine war: Russia returns fire

Update from January 7, 2:25 p.m.: Despite the ceasefire, the Russian army is fighting back in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. “All positions of the Ukrainian army from which the shelling was fired were crushed by Russian forces returning fire,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday. There were combat operations in the Donetsk, Cherson and Zaporizhia regions. According to Konashenkov, Russia is itself adhering to the imposed ceasefire, which ends at 10:00 p.m. CET on Saturday evening. From the start, many international observers doubted that the Russian arms would really remain silent.

No ceasefire in Ukraine: Russia attacks Kherson region

Update from January 7th, 11:41 am: Despite Russia’s unilateral ceasefire, both warring factions are said to have continued fighting at a “routine level.” The British Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter. The most intense fighting took place in the city of Kremina in the Oblast region. For three weeks the fighting around Kremina has been going on in the wooded area. Both sides are “most likely having difficulty stopping artillery fire,” the ministry said.

The “ceasefire” announced by Putin is also not lasting in other parts of Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, attacks on civilians like the ones in at least seven regions of Ukraine have been reported Kyiv Independent reported. At least three people were killed and 14 people injured. On Friday alone, Russian troops are said to have shelled the southern region of Kherson 39 times, as Governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said on Saturday. “They attacked the peaceful settlements in the region with artillery, rocket launchers, mortars and tanks,” Yanushevich said.

Ukraine attacks Russia despite Putin’s ‘ceasefire’ – Previously 100 Russian soldiers wounded

First report from January 7th: Kyiv/Moscow – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire for the Orthodox Christmas. A 36-hour ceasefire is in effect from Friday (January 6) at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday (January 7) at 10:00 p.m. Central European Time. But for Ukraine it is just a hypocritical red herring. An air alert was sounded in Ukraine on Friday and the Ukrainian army attacked the Russian army. On the night of Saturday, the Russian air defense shot down a drone over Sevastopol.

Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian army base – 100 wounded

Even before the ceasefire ordered by Vladimir Putin, there were skirmishes between Russia and Ukraine. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, up to 100 Russian soldiers were wounded in an attack on January 5. A base of the Russian army was hit in the village of Havrylivka Druha in the Cherson region near Crimea, the general staff said in its situation report on Facebook on Friday.

In Cherson, a local resident walks past a burning house. (Iconic image) © Libkos/dpa

“Up to 100 wounded military personnel were admitted to local hospitals. The information on the killed occupiers is being checked,” the report said, as the Ukrainian news platform Ukrinform wrote.

Ukrainian attacks despite Putin’s ‘ceasefire’ – drone shot down near Sevastopol

During the ceasefire, the Russian side reported a drone attack on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. The unmanned flying object was shot down early on Saturday morning over a pier near Sevastopol, the naval base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as the city’s governor, Mikhail Rasvoschaev, wrote in his Telegram channel, according to the Tass state agency. “Even a holy Christmas cannot stop these inhuman beings from attacking our hero city,” Razvozhayev further commented. (vk)