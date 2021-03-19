Explosions A car on fire in Vantaa exploded – the injured man was taken to hospital

The cause of the explosion is suspected to be related to fuel and the car’s auxiliary heater.

In Vantaa a car caught fire outside the house has exploded, causing one man to be hospitalized, the rescue service reports. The injured man is a resident of the house.

The Rescue Department received a report of a fire on Rauskutie shortly before morning.

The explosion shattered the windows of the apartment building from the wall on which side the car was parked. According to the rescue service, the possibility of a larger explosion existed because there were welding gas cylinders on board the car, which, however, were not involved in the explosion that took place.

The explosion is thought to be related to the fuel and the auxiliary heater used in the car in the morning. The car was destroyed in a fire.