In the night from Saturday to Sunday, an explosion caused major damage in a complex with porch houses on the Burgemeester De Voogtlaan in Wilnis. As a result, residents of the affected houses had to spend the night elsewhere.

The explosion is said to have been caused by unknown persons around 1.30 am, but the police have not yet confirmed this. Residents were startled by a huge bang and a smoke detector that went off. Local residents who came to take a look saw that a liquid was burning on the first floor in the stairwell and immediately started extinguishing the fire.

An explosion last night caused extensive damage in a porch in Wilnis. The stucco from the ceiling came down. © Peter Bakker



The porch has suffered major damage: the stucco of the ceiling has come down and all the tiles are off the walls. A window was also smashed as a result of the explosion. The glass was placed on cars, the road and the lawn in front of the houses.

The block of houses was evacuated and the municipality was called upon to arrange shelter for all these residents. In the end, all residents found a place to sleep with friends or family. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) came to investigate. At around 4.10 a.m., the homes in the block that cannot be entered through the porch were released. The four homes that open onto the porch will remain inaccessible for the time being.