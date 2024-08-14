An explosion thundered near a shopping center in Yekaterinburg at Uralmash, people were left without electricity

In Yekaterinburg, in the Uralmash district, an explosion thundered near the Omega shopping center, after which people were left without power. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Evil Yekaterinburg”.

An eyewitness noted that a yellow mushroom cloud rose into the air from the explosion in the Russian city. “Something exploded, no power. The area of ​​the Omega shopping center, Uralmash,” he said. Other circumstances of the incident have begun to be investigated.

Agency Ura.ru sent request to the Sverdlovsk Region Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Rosseti Ural. At the time of publication, no response had been received.

