Vladimir Rogov reported on the explosion in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region

The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov announced the explosion in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region. He wrote about this in Telegram.

“It’s loud in Melitopol!” Rogov wrote. According to him, a powerful explosion was heard in Melitopol and the suburbs around 23:35 local time. Previously, air defense worked. “Details later,” he added.

On January 2, Vladimir Rogov reported two explosions that were heard in Melitopol. Then he also expressed the hope that it was the work of air defense.

In addition, on the same day, an explosion occurred in Berdyansk on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov. The footage from the scene shows traces of air defense in the sky and clouds of smoke.