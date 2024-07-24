Guadalajara Mexico.- At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an explosion was reported at the José Cuervo tequila factory, located in the La Villa neighborhood, in the municipality of Tequila.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred in a 500,000-litre tank, which caused a fire that spread throughout the area, but was controlled by the plant’s own security personnel.

Personnel from the Civil Protection Unit and the Jalisco Fire Department came to assist with the inspection and rescue of any injured persons.

In a few moments more information…