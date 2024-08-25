Explosion outside a synagogue in France, Attal says it almost turned into an “absolute tragedy”

Fear in France after that in full Shabbat A man wearing a Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh set fire to at least two vehicles in front of the synagogue “Beth Yaacov” of La Grande-Motte, in the south of France, a short distance from Montpellier. The flames caused a large explosion, which injured a municipal police officer.

Inside the synagogue there were five peopleamong which the rabbi, who were not injured by the explosioncaused by a gas cylinder that had been placed inside one of the cars set on fire. The attacker was localized late in the evening in the nearby town of Nimes, on the top floor of a building, and captured. The inhabitants of the historic town, also a rather crowded seaside resort in this season, are frightened. The man, who acted with his face uncovered, fled, but in the evening he was located in a building in Nimes, on the top floor. The men of the special forces and elite units of the RAID intervened, opening fire on several occasions.

Wounded, he was transported to hospital, in non-serious conditions. Emmanuel Macron had promised – in a message on X – that “the author of this terrorist act” would be arrested. “The fight against anti-Semitism – the president added – is a battle that is fought at every moment”. The numbers are already terrifying, anti-Semitic acts have tripled in a year in the country, going from about 300 to almost 900. And this, which could have had much more serious consequences, happened 4 days before the start of the Paralympic Games, which follow the 2024 Paris Olympics. The mayor of La Grande-Motte, Stephan Rossignolsaw the images from the surveillance cameras. He said that the attacker acted without covering his face. He is seen wearing the typical Arab headdress, red like the keffiyeh worn by Palestinians, a Palestinian flag around his waist and a 9 mm pistol sticking out from under a blue polo shirt, while he sets fire to vehicles in front of the synagogue.

Both Macron and the Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who rushed to the scene in the afternoon, immediately spoke of a terrorist act and anti-Semitism. The investigation was immediately opened by the Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office. For Attal, “an absolute tragedy was narrowly avoided”, the attacker had “an extremely determined attitude,” according to video surveillance footage. And he allegedly “set fire to several entrance doors to the Synagogue” and at least two cars. According to the footage, which investigators are studying in great detail, the man was also holding plastic bottles. “We have mobilized every means to find the perpetrator” of the terrorist act, Darmanin said.

Attal quantified the number of agents involved in the manhunt in the Hérault region at “200 gendarmes and policemen”. He then denounced those who “stir up hatred against Jews” with “confused” ideas that fuel a hostile “climate” “since October 7”. He then expressed “indignation, disgust” for an act that “scandalizes us”: “French Jews have been targeted, attacked because of their faith, this affects all republicans in our country”. Attalthe resigning prime minister but still in charge of current affairs, like all the ministers of his government, then thanked the police and rescuers for their intervention. The officer injured in the explosion is not in danger of life.

Pearl Dananthe president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions (CRIF) of the region, denounced the “will to kill” of those who committed the attack, underlining the “enormous presence of vacationers” in La Grande-Motte. A concept reiterated by the national president of CRIF, Yonathan Arfi, according to whom, “the use of a gas cylinder in a car, at the time when it is calculated that the faithful arrive at a synagogue, is not only arson, not a simple act against a place of worship, but an action with the will to kill”.