The earth shook on Bornholm, and many islanders called the police in shock. It is still unclear why the tremors occurred on the Baltic Sea island.

Bremen/Bornholm – Numerous people reported to the authorities on the Danish Baltic Sea island on Saturday (May 13). Mysterious vibrations had startled her. It is still unclear why the earth suddenly shook there. There was also speculation about a possible earthquake, but an expert sees other reasons as a possible cause.

Baltic Sea island of Bornholm: explosion or earthquake? Expert explains mysterious tremors

According to geophysicist Trine Dahl-Jensen of the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, an explosion in Poland could have caused the previously unexplained tremors on Bornholm. “We have received almost 70 reports from people on Bornholm about all kinds of blast waves, low-pitched rumbles and banging of windows,” Dahl-Jensen explained. The witnesses saw them between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The scientist added that such ground tremors are quite an extraordinary event. “We have never received so many reports from Bornholm,” said the geophysicist. However, no seismic event has been detected in the affected region so far. Dahl-Jensen therefore assumes that there was no earthquake on Bornholm, but that sound waves were perceived.

Bornholm: Expert considers the explosion in Poland to be the possible cause of the tremors on the Danish Baltic Sea island

In addition, an explosion in northern Poland coincides with the reports on the tremors on Bornholm, the expert said. Said explosion occurred on the Polish mainland, shortly before 3 p.m. it was also recorded by several measuring stations. However, the extent to which there is a connection with the perceptions on Bornholm still has to be clarified. “I don’t know whether sound from an explosion in Poland can travel that far,” stated Dahl-Jensen. Meanwhile, she does not want to speculate whether there are other possible causes for the mysterious earthquakes on Bornholm. Rumors about supersonic aircraft had also arisen in this connection.

The expert added that detonations in Denmark and neighboring countries are not an exceptional occurrence. “We register explosions in our neighboring countries every day,” explained Dahl-Jensen. These could occur, for example, in mining. Meanwhile, the tremors in Poland were not particularly strong.

According to the police on Bornholm, several people reported on Saturday and reported earthquake-like shaking. These would have happened mainly in the east of the island. A police spokesman was able to provide further details on Sunday dpa-Do not express request. Investigations into the event are currently ongoing. The islanders, meanwhile, have had to deal with some unusual events. A blackout caused unrest on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm in 2022. (kh/dpa)