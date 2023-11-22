Two people would have died in the explosion of a vehicle at a checkpoint on the US side of the Rainbow Bridge, a bridge that connects the United States and Canada, in Niagara Falls, according to US press reports. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was mobilized to investigate the incident.

Two people who were inside the vehicle that exploded would have died and a border patrol officer would have been injured, according to information published by the Fox News network. The Associated Press reported that a police officer confirmed the two deaths, without offering further details.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, of the United States, was mobilized to investigate the incident, reported the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul.

The Rainbow Bridge and the three other border crossings between western New York state and Canada, three of the busiest in the world, have been closed as a precaution, the governor’s office said, noting that there has been escalation security operations at airports and train stations in the region

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out on the matter. “This is obviously a very serious situation in Niagara Falls. “We are taking this extraordinarily seriously (…) there are many questions and we are trying to get as many answers as we can,” he said before his country’s Parliament.

News in development…