The news cycle followed the planned script of one of the quietest weeks of the year in the United States, in which almost everything is postponed for the Thanksgiving celebration. The live coverage of the war in Gaza and the excitement before Thanksgiving (how to prepare the turkey, how to avoid family arguments at dinner…) took up television minutes and newspaper pages when the alert went off last Wednesday: a car had exploded on the border between Canada and the United States, near the Niagara Falls pass, at the Rainbow Bridge checkpoint.

Some outlets let their imagination run wild and attributed to dubious sources that the event was being investigated as a terrorist attack and that the vehicle was carrying explosives. There were cautious appearances by the Minister of the Interior of Canada, and the governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul. And soon, the authorities denied it: the passengers were not terrorists, but a couple of wealthy residents of the area, Kurt P. and Monica Villani, both 53 years old, owners of several hardware stores and lumber businesses in the neighboring city of Buffalo, northwest New York State. The deadly weapon? It was not a bomb, but a luxury car: a 2022 Bentley Flying Spur.

The couple (he was driving, she was the co-driver) headed down Niagara Street, and after 30 seconds and 1.2 kilometers the car had crashed into a checkpoint, one of whose guards was injured. In the surveillance video released a few hours later, it appears that the Bentley avoids in extremis to a black vehicle before the fatal outcome.

According to the information available on the manufacturer’s website, the Flying Spur is a certainly powerful vehicle, capable of reaching 60 miles per hour (just under 100 kilometers per hour) in four seconds and with a top speed for the most basic model. of almost 320 kilometers per hour. “Expect levels of performance almost unheard of in the world of luxury sedans,” Bentley’s website promises, noting that it is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 542 horsepower. The website does not offer prices, but rather a form to ask about them. Models similar to the one involved in the accident are valued on the internet starting at $218,000 (about 200,000 euros).

The authorities are now investigating whether there was a fault in the car that could have caused uncontrolled acceleration. There are no complaints of malfunctions in terms of speed relative to the model the Villanis were driving, according to the US Department of Transportation. A Bentley spokesman declined to comment on the case at the newspaper’s request. The New York Times.

Robert Restaino, mayor of Niagara Falls, the closest town from the American side to the famous falls, declared on Friday that he had known the Villanis for a long time; They are members, like the aedile, of the Italian community, and were known for their philanthropic inclinations. According to the first conclusions, the couple was heading to a concert by the legendary rock band Kiss, a plan that ruined the suspension of the show three and a half hours before it began, due to the illness of one of the members of the veteran. cluster.

About 6,000 vehicles cross the steel Rainbow Bridge each day, according to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration. It’s a picturesque pass: it offers panoramic views of Niagara Falls.

The incident caused the closure of that and the rest of the international border crossings located in western New York State. Everything also happened on one of the days with the highest number of tourist trips in the United States, a country in which the celebration of Thanksgiving far exceeds the rest of the calendar’s celebrations in terms of family gathering capacity.

