Home World

Press Split

There was another explosion in Cologne. © Sascha Thelen/dpa

There has been another explosion in Cologne – in a residential building. The emergency services are treating two people with minor injuries. Is the incident part of a series?

Cologne – After an explosion, a café on the ground floor of an apartment building in Cologne was completely gutted by fire. Residents in the Pesch district reported a loud bang shortly before 3 a.m., police reported. Shortly afterwards, the café was in flames and windows were shattered. The fire brigade was able to put out the fire, but the premises were already badly damaged.

According to police, two residents of the multi-story apartment building were slightly injured and were treated on site for suspected smoke poisoning. They were then released by the emergency services. No one was injured by the explosion itself.

The building was evacuated during the fire-fighting operations and the residents were then able to return to their apartments.

There have been a number of explosions in Cologne in the recent past. The reason for these attacks is said to be disputes between gangs. According to the police spokesman, it is still unclear whether the latest explosion is connected to the series. dpa