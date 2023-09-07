Genoa – After the death yesterday of Jean Christophe Perez aged 26 following burns sustained in the explosion of the building in Soldano on Sunday 27 August, now there is comforting news on the conditions of another of the three injured young people Jean Lèsser, also 26 years old.

Asl3 has in fact communicated that today the young state transferred to the Burn Center in Marseille at the request of the family for logistical reasons. This was all made possible thanks to the improvement of clinical conditions general and local of the patient. The avant-garde techniques used at the Great Burns Center of the Villa Scassi Hospital – together with the close collaboration with the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department – have allowed after only ten days, despite the seriousness of the extent of the burns (90% of the body surface), the healing of important areas of the body, making the general conditions of the patient more stable and facilitating their return to France, their country of residence, as soon as possible”.

The third burn victim, Jonathan Fortunato, 37, remains hospitalized at the CTO of Turinson of the owner of the exploded flat where the three friends were celebrating a birthday.