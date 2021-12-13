The explosion in Ravanusa it was awful. So much so that the loud roar, which was heard throughout the route, has opened garage doors by throwing them open. And he did the same with other doors and doors in the area. Unfortunately, the death toll and the wounded from this tragedy, which could have been avoided, are also worsening.

Saturday 11 December in via Trilussa, in Ravanusa, in the province of Agrigento, in Sicily, at the time of dinner the tragedy took place in one of the houses in the neighborhood. In the silence of the evening, suddenly, a terrible roar and an explosion caused damage and unfortunately also victims.

It seems the explosion of a bomb. The houses near the buildings, as demonstrated by the footage of the security cameras in the area, have had problems, with shattered windows and garage doors open. All because of one gas leak which caused the explosion involving 8 buildings in the area.

The explosion destroyed it completely four structures, causing the death of 7 people. Two citizens turn out still missing, despite the firefighters working all night, looking for any survivors.

Two people were rushed to hospital, they are Rosa Carmina and Giuseppina Montana. There is no more electricity in the neighborhood and the displaced have found a welcome in the homes of relatives and friends. The explosion hit an area of ​​10 thousand square meters.

Explosion in Ravanusa, an entire neighborhood shaken by the explosion

The explosion allegedly originated from a gas leak for some time interested the area, causing a methane bubble under the road which, with the start of a condominium lift, went off like a fuse.

The Prosecutor’s Office is now continuing with investigations into disaster and manslaughter. The investigations go on and it will take some time to understand who can blame them. Italgas he had carried out checks a few days before the disaster without identifying anything abnormal.