The group Explosión de Iquitos has been denounced by the singer Lucero Medina, known as ‘Amazona’, who claimed to be the author of the version of the viral song “I don’t know”.

Given this, the cumbia group decided to respond to the controversial case that came to light on the Magaly TV program, la firma. Linda Caba, lead vocalist, denied that they had appropriated his colleague’s version.

As indicated, the interpretation of Iquitos explosion is different from the one he did Lucero ‘Amazona’ Medina because it has other arrangements.

“If you listen to the audio of it, it doesn’t look like Explosion at all. Well, they made me listen to a demo and I didn’t like it, the musicians told arranger Tony that it had to sound better because it didn’t sound like Explosion at all (…). You can see that there is an absence of bass, drums and conga. The melodic line is the same because it is the song, “said the singer.

In addition, he affirmed that he does not know the young artist. “The lady’s song is the demo they made us listen to, but it doesn’t sound like Explosion at all. The producer has all the information on his computer. For me, I am the first to sing it, I have not heard her version (‘Amazona’). In Pucallpa, I have not had the pleasure of meeting her. (There are people) who want to ruin or hang themselves, ”he declared. Linda Caba.

‘Amazona’ showed evidence when denouncing the Iquitos Explosion

The singer ‘Amazona’ showed evidence when she publicly denounced Explosión de Iquitos for appropriating her version of “I dont know”.

She handed over to the program Magaly medina the chats he had with the arranger earlier this year. There, he observed the indications that he gave him for the production of the original theme of the Spanish Melody .

This is the version of “I don’t know” that ‘Amazona’ sings

This is the video clip of the version of “I don’t know” that the singer Lucero premiered ‘Amazon’ Medina in March 2021.

Iquitos Explosion Video “I don’t know” exceeds one million views

A complete success! Iquitos explosion has managed to turn his new version of “I don’t know” into a hit, because in just three days he managed to reach a million views on YouTube.

“Thank you all very much for enjoying our music. Little by little reaching more hearts ”, reads the group’s post.

Explosión de Iquitos has already exceeded one million views with its video clip of “I don’t know.” Photo: Capture Iquitos Explosion Instagram

