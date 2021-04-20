A complete success! Iquitos explosion is celebrating the reception of the video clip for “I don’t know”, a song that has become a favorite on social networks and has made dozens of influencers and television figures dance.

The official music video premiered on Sunday April 18 and has generated excitement among the fans and followers of the group. It is for this reason that in a few hours it has accumulated thousands of reproductions in Youtube and it has become the main trend of the platform in Peru.

So far, audiovisual production has more than 620,500 views and around 6,000 comments. Users of the network could not stop expressing their congratulations to the orchestra, and even asked for more participation from La Uchulú and the ‘dancing engineer’, who were invited in the clip.

“I can’t get this song out of my head”, “Who else was looking forward to this video a lot?” and “I think the song can be a world boom,” netizens wrote.

The Uchulú and the ‘Dancing Engineer’ appear in the video of Explosión de Iquitos

After popularizing the song “I don’t know” through social platforms, La Uchulú and the popular ‘dancing engineer’ were summoned for a special participation in the video clip of the song. The production was recorded in various parts of the Loreto district and presents images of some followers of the group dancing to the rhythm of the song.

The TikTok star and the talented dancer showed off their dance skills and wowed with their steps along with the members of Iquitos explosion, which generated positive comments from his fans.

