This Saturday 17, the cumbia group Iquitos explosion, his famous ‘Dancing Engineer’ and The Uchulú They will be featured in El reventonazo de la chola. This was confirmed by Ernesto Pimentel through his Instagram account.

Following the success of “I don’t know”, whose official video clip was recently announced, the musical group has generated great enthusiasm among its followers on Tiktok and other social networks.

The well-known influencers gave something to talk about by making this topic viral. In that sense, they will participate in a fun sequence in the entertainment space of America TV.

Dancing engineer will demonstrate his choreography

Yeiner Pinedo Vargas It will be presented for the first time in open signal this Saturday the 17th. In front of the cameras, it will demonstrate its steps again with the song of Explosión Iquitos.

In an interview for the media, the young man said that since 2012 he has been an engineer and that he performs dance as a means of de-stressing and motivating his classmates in Iquitos.

“I was not expecting popularity, the affection of the public is very nice and gratifying. What I want to show with what I do is the theme of motivation for people through dance and many dynamics that can be practiced in work areas and in different organizations as well ”, commented the influencer.

Although he has a talent for dance, Pinedo denied being a choreographer, but admitted that he knows several dancers, who motivate him to dedicate himself to this profession.

The chola blowout, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.