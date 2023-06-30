The Mar Menor is experiencing an explosion of jellyfish these days Cotylorhiza tuberculata, popularly known as fried egg. A video shows the impressive and beautiful images of an area of ​​the lagoon full of specimens of this species, which is one of the least stinging that exists. Elizabeth Rubio, member of the Pact for the Mar Menor platform, he came across the jellyfish three days ago, when he went swimming with a partner in his usual surveys to check the state of the lagoon. “Normally, I am completely covered, but that day in a hurry I was wearing a swimsuit and the jellyfish were all around us, they did nothing to us, it was an impressive sensation”, she describes.

The jellyfish, yellowish-brown with an orange central bulge, began hatching about three weeks ago and are still growing. They range from one millimeter —when they emerge— to about 30 centimeters, the maximum size a month or a month and a half after birth, when they reach sexual maturity. They usually live between two and six months, which is why they are in the water in the summer period, when more tourism is concentrated on the Spanish coasts. In the last output that was made, on Wednesday, the highest concentration was detected in the north-central area of ​​the lagoon, while in the southern area the level was very low, says Emilio María Dolores, spokesman for the scientific advisory committee of the minor sea. Jellyfish move with the currents and winds, and this species also has a good ability to move itself.

Depending on the evolution of the jellyfish (quantity and movements) in the coming days, the Government of Murcia will take measures in case they are needed. Some municipalities have requested the placement of nets to protect the beaches, but for this alternative to be studied, they would have to request it officially, declares a spokesman for the Executive. María Dolores advises against it, because other organisms adhere to them, algae proliferate, water exchange is lower and can affect the quality for bathing, and handling them can affect delicate species such as seahorses.

The Mar Menor has a serious eutrophication problem in its waters due to the large amount of nitrates —from fertilizers— that leak into the lagoon, mainly from agricultural activities. This imbalance has caused significant mortality of fish and crustaceans, due to the drop or lack of oxygen in the waters, since the lagoon turned into a green soup in 2016. Does this circumstance influence the rise of jellyfish? The more nitrates there are, the more food is produced for these animals, therefore, it is a factor to take into account, but with a limit. In this case, “there is no direct relationship, because [esta especie denominada] Fried egg needs some algae that live inside the jellyfish, which, in turn, require a certain amount of transparency in the water to carry out photosynthesis”. For this reason, if the Mar Menor were in very bad conditions, the jellyfish would not progress.

This does not mean that the lagoon has recovered its balance. The entrance of nitrates continues along the Rambla del Albujón. “Unfortunately, it is a recurring theme, it is the cancer of the Mar Menor,” laments María Dolores. This Friday, the flow is 208 liters per second. “Nothing should enter, but we have normalized that this boulevard becomes a river, which is fed by the drainage networks of the Campo de Cartagena farms,” ​​she adds. Even so, the situation is better than on these same dates in other years, although algae continue to be removed. The chlorophyll level is 0.35 milligrams per liter, the lowest value since 2016, when the lagoon collapsed.

The reason for this improvement is not because the origin of the problem has been tackled, but rather due to meteorological issues: it has rained less, and, therefore, less water has reached the lagoon due to runoff with nitrogen (from fertilizers). . Last year, from January 1 to these dates, the Mar Menor had received 6 cubic hectometres, and this year, in the same period, it has dropped to 2.7. “In 2022 it rained a lot in March and April and, above all, near the Mar Menor. This year, water has fallen in May, but in the upper part of the basin, so the volume that the lagoon reaches is less”, clarifies the director of the advisory committee.

Josep María Gili, a CSIC research professor, has been studying jellyfish for more than 40 years, and considers that the return of fried eggs “is good news for the Mar Menor”. “If there are no jellyfish, it is because the conditions are so disastrous that not even they can live”, he specifies. The Mar Menor had a stable jellyfish population in summer, and another in winter, the Aurelia aurita, but this one dies before the warm months. “Fried egg is a jellyfish that, like all those of the coasts, goes through a phase of polyp that adheres to the seabed, where they can remain for decades if they are not eaten,” he explains. Those that are born now come from those polyps, which perhaps did not prosper before due to the bad conditions of the lagoon. “Fifteen years ago, we managed to catch some 2,000 tons of this species in the Mar Menor with the fishermen’s nets,” he comments. A system that could perhaps be recovered now, without leaving the wreckage on the beach, he warns.

