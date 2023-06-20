AFPi

06/20/2023 – 2:12 pm

After heroin and fentanyl powder, criminal organizations are expanding the illegal drug market in the United States with fentanyl pills, warns New York anti-drug prosecutor Bridget Brennan in an interview with AFP.

Question: What stands out most about the evolution of fentanyl trafficking?

Answer: What we are seeing are deadly mixtures. Xylazine now mixes with fentanyl. And xylazine is not an opioid, it is a sedative, a tranquilizer for animals (…) This mixture is not only deadly, but also very destructive. Now we see that fentanyl is also manufactured in pills, often in Mexico, sometimes in the United States. We see an authentic explosion of confiscated pills. Last year in New York, my office alone seized about a million fentanyl pills (425% more than in 2021). And the phenomenon continues to expand. Pills are distributed through social networks and the Internet. They can imitate the brand of Xanax, oxycodone, Adderall (medicine against attention deficit). It is a way for criminal organizations to expand their market. I am concerned, because people who buy through social networks and the Internet can be much more confident than those who buy on the street. And they may not tolerate the fentanyl. They might think they’re buying Adderall, but what they’re buying is fentanyl.

Q: What instruments do you have to fight against trafficking?

A: The best we can do is pull as many drugs off the market as possible. Another very important thing is to try to prevent the sending of money to Mexico, which now also goes back to China (countries that the US considers the origin of trafficking).

There are countless ways to deal with the problem, but the most important thing is that we can control it one way, or another, in the United States. It’s about reducing the demand for drugs, the number of people who want to take drugs, and treating people with addiction. What I would like to see is an effective prevention program. Honest messages that explain what drugs are, the consequences of consumption with simple words, that don’t try to terrorize people, but educate them and, in particular, minors. Drug and substance abuse often starts early. And if we manage to educate like we did with cigarettes, in the end, we’re going to see a drop in demand.

Q: Are there blind spots in the fight?

A: The trend that worries me most, to name just one, is that we seem unable to work effectively with Mexico to control drug production and distribution. The United States is a rich country that has many drug users. We need a more effective strategy for working with the (Mexican) government. The more drugs we buy, the more we reinforce the cartels, which corrupt the Mexican government and affect the lives of Mexicans. It’s a vicious circle. We would like to place all the blame on Mexico, but we are the ones who use drugs, we are the ones who reduce the number of treatment programs, and we don’t see many direct, clear and well-done prevention campaigns in the United States anymore. Therefore, we do not focus on all aspects of the problem.























