The explosion of covid-19 cases on cruise ship vessels was the motivation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommend suspending the cruise season in the country. According to the agency, the last nine days registered 798 cases of the virus. By way of comparison, in 55 days of the season, until December 25, 2021, only 31 cases had been confirmed.

If considering the start of the season – November 1, 2021 – the number rises to 829 cases so far. Of the total number of confirmed cases in that period, 60% are related to crew members. According to Anvisa, the numbers show a “radical change” in the epidemiological scenario and require a reassessment of activity in the sector.

“Such a sudden and sudden change in the epidemiological context, probably resulting from the emergence of the Ômicron variant, requires a new assessment of the covid-19 pandemic scenario, under the terms of Ordinance GM/MS 2928/2021, which provides that the authorization of the operation of ships The cruise ship may be reviewed at any time depending on the unfolding of the epidemiological context of cruise ships or changes in the national and international epidemiological scenario”, he said, in a note.

Anvisa added that its decision was based on technical criteria and based on the precautionary principle. He also highlighted the difficulty of states and municipalities in obtaining epidemiological data from the companies responsible for the vessels. According to her, this hampered the timely conduct of investigations by local health authorities.

