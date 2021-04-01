The Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, and the head of advisers of his ministry, Enio García, demanded this Thursday from the National Government measures to combat the strong advance of the coronavirus in the country.

“We have already taken measures, but we would like it to be in conjunction with Nation“said the head of the sanitary portfolio in dialogue with Radio Del Plata.

García, meanwhile, assured in an interview with The uncovering, that “if nothing different is done” to what has been done “the tendency is that the cases continue to rise”.

In addition, he warned that “the measures to be taken imply restrictions on the movement of people.”

News in development.

JPE