Gentleman.- At least two people died and several more were injuredin a burst registered in a canteenin it municipality of Chapulhuacán.

It is believed that it was apparently due to pyrotechnics in the place, lit so malicious.

It was this Sunday afternoon that there were reports of a loud explosion in the canteen “Tello”, where they went security and rescue forcespublishes the news outlet Quadratin Hidalgo.

There was allegedly a fight on the spot, and Someone set fire to a package of stick rockets that was there, That produced a loud explosion.it is detailed.

Emergency groups went to the scene, several injured were taken to a hospital in Tamazunchale, in the state of San Luis Potosí.

For its part, the presidency of Chapulhuacánin an official statement confirmed the death of two peoplewithout yet determining the exact number of injuries, adds Quadratín.