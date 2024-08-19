Two people were injured in an explosion at a petrochemical plant in Bashkiria

An explosion occurred at a petrochemical plant in the city of Sterlitamak in Bashkiria, and two people were injured as a result of the incident at the Russian enterprise. This was reported by the publication Baza in Telegram-channel.

On the morning of August 19, a pipeline was being purged at the plant in Sterlitamak, then an explosion occurred. According to Baza, the victims were an employee of the plant and another person. The investigation into his identity has already begun.

In turn, Telegram– Channel 112 writes that three people were injured. All victims were taken to hospital.

Emergency services representatives began working at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that a fire broke out on the territory of the NPO Avtomatiki plant in Yekaterinburg, which is part of the military-industrial complex (MIC).