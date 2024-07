‘Natural’ explosion in Yellowstone scares tourists away.

An unusually large eruption of one of Yellowstone’s geysers occurred at Biscuit Basin moments ago. pic.twitter.com/b8Ya4iW1H3 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 23, 2024

A geyser in the Biscuit Basin area took visitors by surprise: the explosion was particularly violent, as documented by videos shared on social media, and partially damaged the path used by visitors.