Edomex.- The burst caused by a gas tank inside the Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center of Tlalnepantlaoccurred during the afternoon of yesterday, left a balance of two inmates and a worker injured.

The incident revolved around welding of a water pipe on the roof of the place carried out by a maintenance worker, accompanied by inmates Gerardo “N” and Eduardo “N”, from modules I and V, respectively.

In an instant a welding machine gas tank exploded and the three people were injured, indicated the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico, through the Undersecretary of Penitentiary Control.

The Gray Code was immediately activated and the situation was controlled; however, because of the incident the people involved had burns on different parts of the body hence They were transferred to the General Hospital Dr. Rubén Leñerolocated in the Miguel Hidalgo city hall, Mexico City.