A.An explosive device exploded on Wednesday morning at a corona test facility in Bovenkarspel, North Holland. Police reported that no one was injured and several windows were broken. The explosive device is said to have been in a metal tube on the outside of the large building; the test road inside was not yet open at the time.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

According to witnesses, there should have been a very loud bang at 6.55 a.m. The police assume that it was a “targeted action”. It would not be the first violent attack on such a test facility in the Netherlands, where all shops are allowed to reopen on Wednesday under strict conditions.

The police cordoned off a large area and called in a special explosives unit to secure the area and search for possible further explosives. There were initially no indications of possible perpetrators. People can drive their car directly into the building to be tested there.

Bovenkarspel is a small municipality on the IJsselmeer. On the eastern side of the IJsselmeer, directly opposite, a similar test center was burned down at the end of January – this was the prelude to days of riots in the country against the night curfew, which applies from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Windows were also broken at test locations in Amsterdam.

The opening of shops and the return of all students to face-to-face teaching is controversial. While epidemiologists warned of the steadily rising number of infections and reproached the government that the decision was motivated by the parliamentary election on March 17th, innkeepers protested that their restaurants had to remain closed. There is also a political dispute. The right-wing populist Freedom Party of Geert Wilders has been accusing Prime Minister Mark Rutte for weeks of locking citizens at home. However, an appeals court confirmed last Friday that the government’s curfew was legal.