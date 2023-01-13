An explosion occurred around 5pm today in the main gas pipeline “Amber Grid” in Pasvalys district, Lithuania. The accident occurred far from residential buildings, which is why there are currently no reports of deaths or injuries: the fire was put out by fire brigade teams who immediately arrived on site, some people were evacuated for safety.

The flames rose to about 50 meters (165 feet) (and could be seen at a distance of at least 17 kilometers. In that area, the gas transport system consists of two parallel gas pipelines, and according to data from a preliminary technical analysis l The explosion would have occurred only in one of them, while the other would not have been damaged.

The gas supply through the damaged pipe was immediately cut off but consumers in the district will not be affected by the problem as the adjacent one is fully functional.

Nemunas Biknius, CEO of gas transmission system operator Amber Grid, said: “We are sorry for this incident. We immediately began to clarify the circumstances and ensure the supply of gas to consumers. At the moment, all our efforts and those of the services in charge are concentrated on controlling the effects of the fire and on safety. We immediately informed the representatives of the government, the energy distribution operator (ESO) and the services of the city of Pasvalys about the situation”.

The pipe from which the fire started supplies the northern part of Lithuania and carries gas from Latvia.