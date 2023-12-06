Home page World

The defendants are led into the courtroom by judicial officers. © Oliver Berg/dpa

The trial began at the Aachen regional court after an explosion allegedly caused in a commercial and residential building. Several people were injured. Father and son are accused.

Aachen – A trial for 13 counts of attempted murder began on Wednesday with the reading of the indictment in the regional court in Aachen. A 56-year-old man and his 22-year-old son are charged. They are said to have planned and triggered a serious explosion in a fashion store in Eschweiler near Aachen in order to get money from the insurance company in the event of damage. The state of the street, full of shards and debris after the explosion, could be described as “post-apocalyptic,” said the prosecutor.

Neighbors were injured by the detonation on the evening of March 30th. They suffered smoke inhalation, cuts from broken windows and, in some cases, significant burns from the resulting fire. Four of them had to be treated as inpatients in hospitals, two were temporarily in mortal danger. According to the indictment, the property damage runs into the millions.

The accused son had his defense attorney explain that he wanted to defend himself in silence. His father, on the other hand, provided extensive information with the help of an interpreter. The 56-year-old said he rented the shop but didn’t have a key for it. He also made transfers for his son. The store was a very good success. He had nothing to do with the explosion. “I’m innocent,” the man said.

The two defendants were taken into custody a few days after the explosion. The son has German nationality, his father has Iraqi and German nationality. dpa