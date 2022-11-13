An explosion occurred on Istiklal Street in the center of Istanbul, at least 11 people were injured

There was an explosion in the center of Istanbul, there are wounded. About it informs Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.

It is specified that the explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal. There is no information about the dead at the moment. According to preliminary data, at least 11 people were injured.

Police and medical teams have been dispatched to the scene.

Details and reasons for the incident are not called.