Damage after the explosion. © Erik Marmor/AP

In the middle of the night, a loud explosion is heard in the coastal metropolis. Its origin is initially unclear. But there are victims.

Tel Aviv – In the Israeli coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, a serious explosion occurred near a branch of the US embassy last night. One person was killed in the incident and eight injured people were taken to hospital, the Magen David Adom rescue service on Platform X reported. Surrounding buildings were reportedly damaged.

The cause of the explosion was initially unclear. According to unconfirmed media reports, it could have been a drone attack. The Israeli military says it is investigating the incident. dpa