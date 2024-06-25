Home page World

Firefighters and police in the city centre of Solingen. An explosion has occurred here. © Gianni Gattus/dpa

One man was killed and four others injured in the explosion of a substance that has not yet been precisely identified in Solingen. The background to the explosion is unclear.

Solingen – An explosion in Solingen has claimed the life of a person. The man died of his injuries in hospital, Wuppertal police announced in the evening.

Four other people were slightly injured by broken glass or acoustic trauma and were treated in hospital. They were reportedly a seven-year-old girl, two women aged 35 and 45, and a 38-year-old man.

Witnesses reported a loud bang with smoke in the area of ​​a residential and commercial building at around 2:20 p.m. in the early afternoon, according to the police. “According to initial investigations, an as yet unknown person had dropped a bottle containing a substance that cannot yet be identified on the sidewalk. When the bottle shattered, an explosion occurred, which damaged adjacent panes of glass. The fire was quickly extinguished.”

The man, whose identity has not yet been clearly established, suffered serious injuries and was flown by rescue helicopter to a specialist clinic. He died there a few hours later. A police spokesman said in the evening that investigations into the background were ongoing. He did not want to say whether the deceased man was a suspect.

Suspected perpetrator known for property damage

According to the dpa, the owner of a shop recognized the man because he had previously known him for causing property damage. When he spoke to the man, he dropped a bottle-like object on the ground, which triggered the explosion.

The authorities raised the alarm. The four-lane residential and commercial street in Solingen’s city center, where the crime scene was located, was temporarily cordoned off. The “Solinger Tageblatt” and “Rheinische Post” had previously reported on a loud bang and smoke development. dpa