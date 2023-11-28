Home page politics

On Monday night there was a fire in a Russian tank factory in Chelyabinsk; a large fireball rose over the factory premises. The background is still unclear.

Chelyabinsk/Smolensk – An explosion occurred in a Russian tank factory in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk late on Sunday evening (November 26th), resulting in a huge fireball. According to Russian authorities, the incident was caused by a fire at a transformer caused by a short circuit.

On the same day, there was a drone attack on an aircraft factory in the Russian city of Smolensk in the morning. Ukrainian authorities confirmed to the Ukrainian weekly newspaper Kyiv Postthat this was a targeted action.

Explosion in Russian tank factory: Video shows fireball over the site

A video shows a large fireball rising over the site of the tank factory in Chelyabinsk. According to a Russian Telegram channel, residents heard a loud explosion before the fire broke out, the British daily reports The Telegraph.

What was damaged in the explosion and why the fire broke out is according to the US news magazine Newsweek still unclear. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the fire was brought under control on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, residents reported interruptions in electricity and water supplies in buildings around the tank factory.

Factory in Chelyabinsk produces Russia’s modern tanks for Ukraine war

The tank factory in Chelyabinsk produces, among other things, the T-90 tank model – it is considered one of the best tanks in Russia and was used in the Ukrainian war. The factory also produces the “BMPT Terminator,” a heavily armored combat support vehicle touted by Russian state media as indestructible.

The factory belongs to the Russian defense company Uralvagonzavod and is located east of the Ural Mountains near the border with Kazakhstan. The factory used to build tractors, but today it is considered one of the main production facilities for Russian tanks.

Ukraine confirms drone attacks on aircraft factory in Smolensk

While Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the fire at the Russian tank factory in Chelyabinsk, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed a drone attack on an aircraft factory in Smolensk on Sunday. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told the Kyiv Post: “The targets have been hit; This was an operation by the military intelligence service of Ukraine.”

Russia said about the attack that all drones had been shot down. However, be loud Kyiv Post Videos on social networks showed how one of the drones that was shot down fell onto the roof of the aircraft factory and exploded. The roof is said to have been damaged. In the Ukraine war, both Russia and Ukraine are increasingly using drones.

According to a report by the Ukrainian online magazine Defense Express There should be no connection between the incidents in Chelyabinsk and Smolensk. (like)