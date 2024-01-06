Rome, a building collapses in Canale Monterano: three injured. Watch the video

A building collapsed following an explosion in via dei Monti, in Canale Monterano, near Rome. Firefighters, civil protection and on site Carabinieri. From an initial investigation, those affected by the collapse were all safe.

Investigations are underway to verify that there are no other people left under the rubble. According to what we learn, the house of the explosion would be one gas leak. The investigations are ongoing.

