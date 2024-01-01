Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/01/2024 – 14:15

At least 40 men from the Aracaju fire department, in Sergipe, continue working this Monday, the 1st, in search of those missing after the explosion and partial collapse of a building with 44 apartments in the neighborhood of Santo Antônio, in the north of the capital , on Sunday morning, the 31st. Three people died and three others were still missing early this afternoon.

According to the Fire Department, the initial suspicion is that the explosion was caused by a gas leak from a cylinder at the back of the two-story building, which, according to the corporation, was built irregularly. As part of the structure gave way due to the explosion, it was necessary to shore up the area to ensure the safety of the area and the work of sniffer dogs.

So far, firefighters have confirmed the deaths of three people. Three others remain missing. Twelve people were injured and were taken to hospitals in the capital of Sergipe or treated on site. There is no information about his health status.

Teams from the Criminalistics Institute are working at the scene to identify the causes of the explosion and the collapse of the building. The Civil Police will launch a police investigation to determine the details of the incident.