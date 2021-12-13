The firefighters are at work incessantly afterwards the explosion in Ravanusa, city in the province of Agrigento, Sicily. Law enforcement officers continued to search for the lost in the rubble and unfortunately three lifeless bodies were found. There are two of the pregnant woman and her husband trapped in the building.

Selene Pagliarello and Giuseppe Carmina they swore eternal love 8 months ago. She was pregnant, expecting their first child. They were in that building because they had visited Giuseppe’s parents, Angelo Carmina, 72, and Maria Crescenza Zagarrio, 69.

The corpse of the elderly woman it had already been recovered from the rubble. While Angelo Carmina is still missing. Until a few hours ago, even the names of the young spouses, whose story shocked everyone, were among the missing. Until the fighters found them together.

Selene Pagliarello and Giuseppe Carmina were with his parents for a greeting, before going out to dinner with friends. Perhaps one last meeting before giving birth and starting to take care of the child that the young bride was carrying in her womb.

The nine months would expire just next week. But Selene and Giuseppe were unable to get to know their child, who died in her mother’s womb along with her parents in the terrible explosion that burned an entire neighborhood.

Explosion in Ravanusa: for the young married couple there was nothing to do

The whole community of Ravanusa, in the Agrigento area, is in mourning for the loss of this couple and the child that Selene Pagliarello was carrying. The bodies were found a few hours ago.

Everyone hoped for a miracle and hoped to be able to see the nurse from the emergency room of the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Agrigento and the worker safe and sound. And to be able to welcome the new life they were about to know. But there was nothing for them to do.