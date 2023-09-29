Home page World

Split

Citizens have laid candles and flowers in memory of the victims of the explosion in a high-rise building in May. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

In May, a fireball injured nine emergency services in Ratingen near Düsseldorf, some of them critically. The public prosecutor’s office assumes a murderous arson attack and has now filed charges.

Düsseldorf – After the explosion in a high-rise building in Ratingen, the public prosecutor’s office has brought charges for nine counts of attempted murder. The authorities in Düsseldorf announced on Friday that the accusation was directed against a 57-year-old resident of the house. He is said to have doused police officers and firefighters with several liters of gasoline and set them on fire by throwing a burning textile.

Two police officers and seven firefighters and rescue service employees were hit by a fireball and suffered severe burns. The police counted a total of 35 people injured after the explosion on May 11th. The indictment leaves the motive of the suspect, who remains silent about the allegations, open.

Prosecutor Laura Neumann said the crime was insidious and particularly cruel and was carried out using means that were dangerous to the public. The man is also accused of particularly serious arson.

Barricaded with the mother’s body

The man is close to conspiracy theories. In the apartment where he barricaded himself with his mother’s body, he also hoarded supplies beyond the usual amount. Investigators believe he had not left the apartment for some time when emergency services arrived. According to the psychiatrist’s preliminary report, he is fully responsible.

Police were called to his apartment because of an overflowing mailbox and the smell of decay. The reason for the operation was “helpless person”. In the apartment, emergency services later came across a partially skeletonized woman’s body sitting in a wheelchair. This was the suspect’s mother, who had died weeks earlier. During a search of the 57-year-old’s basement, the police found weapons, knives and daggers.

A few days before the crime, a police officer rang about an arrest warrant for the 57-year-old: he had been noticed for bodily harm. Because of this, two penalty orders were issued against him. Because he had not paid a fine, he was to serve a substitute prison sentence.

There may have been one fatality in the high-rise building in connection with the operation following the explosion. An elderly man who lived in the house had died. Because he was deployed for several hours, he was unable to receive medical care in the sealed off building. The spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office said that it is still being examined whether the death was actually caused by the operation and whether the 57-year-old from Ratingen should also be legally blamed.

The Düsseldorf regional court must now decide whether to admit the charges. dpa