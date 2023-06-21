FromAlina Schroeder close

A massive gas explosion occurs in central Paris. Several buildings catch fire, at least seven people are seriously injured.

Serious gas explosion in Paris : Fashion design school in the center is in ruins, at least seven people are seriously injured.

: Fashion design school in the center is in ruins, at least seven people are seriously injured. cause of explosion probably clarified: The district mayor speaks of a gas leak.

probably clarified: The district mayor speaks of a gas leak. Fire attacks apartment buildings About: The fire brigade is on a large scale operation in the French capital on Wednesday evening.

Update from June 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.: According to Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, the explosion in the center of the French capital left several seriously injured and some slightly injured. The number of victims cannot yet be precisely quantified, said Borne. The fire spread from the affected building to neighboring houses.

Firefighters from the Paris fire brigade fight the flames after the gas explosion in the city center. © Christophe Ena/dpa

As several media reported with reference to the police, there should have been a total of 16 injuries. Other victims may still be trapped under the rubble. 230 firefighters are on site, like the broadcaster BFMTV reported. A crisis center has been set up, said Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Update from June 21, 2023, 6:55 p.m.: The cause of the explosion was a gas leak, district mayor Florence Berthout said AFP. The Paris American Academy fashion design school was housed in the damaged building. Downtown Paris was packed on Wednesday night as June 21 is traditionally a city-wide music festival with numerous concerts. The public prosecutor’s office began investigations into negligent bodily harm.

A burning building is reduced to rubble after a violent gas explosion in Paris. © Abdulmonam Eassa/dpa

Explosion in Paris: Several buildings burn – number of seriously injured increases

First report from June 21, 2023, 6:05 p.m.: Paris – Several buildings caught fire in central Paris (France) after a gas explosion. The fire brigade called on the population to stay away from the scene of the fire near the Jardin du Luxembourg and to allow the rescue workers to intervene quickly.

As announced by the municipal councilor Édouard Civel, there was a gas explosion on the Place Alphonse Laveran on Wednesday. Several buildings are on fire. Video recordings shared on Twitter, among others, show a collapsed, burning house. The transmitter BFMTV initially said at least four seriously injured. How Le Parisien reported that the number of injured had increased to a total of 16, seven of whom were seriously wounded.

Enormous gas explosion in Paris – several seriously injured

The building that exploded was said to be a three-storey building located right next to the Val de Grace Hospital, across from Place Alphonse Laveran. It is the Paris American Academy, as reported by the mayor of the fifth arrondissement, Florence Berthout. The cause of the explosion is still unclear.

“We heard a huge explosion that lasted for a very long time. I thought it was an assassination,” said an employee of the Catholic school system, which is based nearby, according to the French newspaper. (asc/dpa)

In early June there was a massive explosion at a construction site in Hamburg.

List of rubrics: © Christophe Ena/dpa