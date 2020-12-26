The city of Nashville (Tennessee), in the United States, is still in shock after the explosion of a motorhome, Friday December 25. The tragedy injured three people and caused extensive material damage. The story is worthy of an action movie: it is a little after 6.30 am when a mysterious message is emitted from a loudspeaker placed in a motorhome: “If you hear this message, evacuate now!“A few seconds later, the vehicle literally explodes.

The neighborhood is blown away by the force of the explosion. Facades are collapsing, residents are calling for help, the street is unrecognizable. In a video surveillance present in an apartment, one can clearly observe the violence of the explosion. “We were sitting in bed, we thought it was thunder. And then the windows started to shake… So, we said to ourselves that it was not thunder“, testifies a resident, visibly very shocked. An investigation is underway, but the message leaves little doubt on the intentional nature of the act, according to the police and the mayor of the city.