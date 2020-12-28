The circumstances of a motorhome explosion in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas Day are becoming clearer. “The name of a man of interest to the investigation is circulating in the American media. His address is located about fifteen minutes from downtown Nashville. What is surprising in this atypical attack, is first the operating mode, with this countdown to warn of the imminence of the explosion. What is also surprising are the possible motivations of this man “, relates the journalist Maryse Burgot, from Washington, Sunday, December 27.



At the address in question lived a 63-year-old white man. He was the owner of a motorhome of the same make and model. Did he die in what looks like a suicide bombing? DNA analyzes of human remains found on site are in progress. On the other hand, we know that he had parked his vehicle in front of a building of the AT&T telephone company, which raises questions about his potential hostility to 5G.

