Fire in Milan (twitter)
Explosion in the center of Milan, several cars on fire
(Article being updated…). Milan in chaos. A large fire occurred in via Vasari, in the Porta Romana area. The fire involved several cars and at least two apartments, causing a black cloud a few tens of meters high to invade the sky over the city.
According to the carabinieri, the cause of the disaster was a van containing several oxygen cylinders. A school in the immediate vicinity has been evacuated, all the children are fine.
According to reports, the fire has already been put out by firefighters.
#Milan #live 12 o’clock pic.twitter.com/CssMxrwBaj
— paolabottelli (@paolabottelli) May 11, 2023
