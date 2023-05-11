Explosion in the center of Milan, several cars on fire

(Article being updated…). Milan in chaos. A large fire occurred in via Vasari, in the Porta Romana area. The fire involved several cars and at least two apartments, causing a black cloud a few tens of meters high to invade the sky over the city.

According to the carabinieri, the cause of the disaster was a van containing several oxygen cylinders. A school in the immediate vicinity has been evacuated, all the children are fine.

According to reports, the fire has already been put out by firefighters.

