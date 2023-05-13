An explosion occurred in the north of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region

An explosion occurred in Melitopol in the south of the Zaporozhye region, reports RIA News.

It is specified that at first in the Mikrorayon quarter in the north of the city, electricity was cut off in houses, after which residents heard an explosion. In connection with the incident, a number of residential buildings in the area were de-energized.

In addition, some areas of the city were also left without electricity, water, and the Internet.

Earlier it became known that explosions occurred in the city of Slavyansk. The details of what happened remain unknown.

Two explosions were also reported in Lugansk. Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use missiles with a range of 150 kilometers.