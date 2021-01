EXPLOSION IN MADRID

Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, there was a strong explosion in a nursing home on Calle Toledo in Madrid. As explained by some Twitter users whose homes are near the area, the blast would have been felt throughout the area, shaking even the floors of the houses.

As can be seen in the photos published by ordinary citizens, the explosion has collapsed up to four floors of the building located on Calle Toledo.