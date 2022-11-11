The third person involved in the explosion of a building in Lucca on 27 October last died today at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa: Debora Pierini, 26, was hospitalized in very serious conditions due to burns reported in the outbreak. A gas leak caused the detonation in the building located in the hamlet of Torre, near Lucca. Pierini was pregnant: her child was delivered in an emergency caesarean section. In addition to her, a 69-year-old, Luca Franceschi, and 44-year-old Lyudmyla Perets lost their lives in the accident. The investigation into what happened goes on. The prosecutor of Lucca Antonio Mariotti had 37 warranties notified: an act required to allow the subjects potentially involved to be able to appoint their own experts for unrepeatable investigative acts, such as autopsies on the victims.

“We learn with immense pain the news of the death of Debora Pierini, the young mother involved in the tragic explosion of October 27 in the hamlet of Torre, whose dramatic toll today rises to three victims”, wrote the mayor of Lucca, Mario Pardini on Facebook. . “Admitted to the Cisanello burns center after being extracted from the rubble of her house – continues the mayor – Debora died last night leaving her newborn son and her husband. The municipal administration and the city of Lucca huddle around the family, in a grief that is difficult to express with words: we are communities even in the great pain of such a young broken life ”.

The municipal administration will soon activate a current account to raise funds for the families of the Torre victims. Even the governor Eugenio Giani wanted to express his condolences for the death of the woman: “All of Tuscany gathers around the child and the family for the death of Debora Pierini. After the explosion in Torre, in the municipality of Lucca, the 26-year-old girl was taken to the hospital where she gave birth in an emergency, but the burns on her body were too serious “.