After an explosion in the Lidl headquarters in Neckarsulm is now being investigated. Several people are injured. The Heilbronn police confirmed: It was a package bomb.

Update from February 18, 9:30 a.m .: After the explosion at Lidl’s headquarters in Neckarsulm, the background is still unclear. “Our investigations are ongoing, but there is currently nothing new,” said a police spokeswoman on Thursday. It is still unclear who wrote the letter that caused the explosion on Wednesday afternoon. A possible motive of the sender and the question of whether there could have been a bomb threat beforehand are still the subject of the investigation. As echo24.de * now reports, should above all one employee seriously injured in the explosion * have been.

As several media now unanimously report, a connection to another explosion is being investigated. Nearby, in the neighboring Rhein-Neckar district, there was also an explosion on Tuesday. In the “Wild-Werke” located there, Capri Sun is produced, among other things. As reported by SWR, among others, a package is said to have exploded here too, and an employee was slightly injured. Although the background is still unclear in this case, the package is also said to have been delivered shortly before it was opened.

Explosion in Lidl headquarters: police confirm parcel bomb – defusing command in the building

Original notification from February 17, 2020: Neckarsulm – shock news from Neckarsulm in Swabia! It came this Wednesday A serious explosion occurred in the administrative center of the discounter Lidl *. According to the police, this was “deliberately” brought about.

Explosion in Lidl headquarters in Neckarsulm – police and rescue with large numbers on site

“The explosion was caused by a package”, said a spokesman for the Heilbronn police Merkur.de *. So it was a kind of parcel bomb. “Three people were injured in the explosion, two people lightly and one person moderately to severely. Rötelstrasse has been cordoned off over a large area, the emergency services are on site, ”the police spokesman continued. The explosion occurred at 2:50 p.m.

The large number of police, fire brigade and rescue workers therefore also includes one Bomb disposal squad. Like the Heilbronn police on request from Merkur.de* also stated that “specialists from the State Criminal Police Office” would search the building for “suspicious objects” and examine them if necessary.

Neckarsulm fire brigade.jpg © Simon Adomat / dpa

Explosion at Lidl headquarters in Neckarsulm: police confirm package bomb – bomb defusers on site

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building after the explosionPastors took care of the employees, and a rescue helicopter was also on duty. The injured employees were taken to hospital for treatment.

The administrative headquarters of the discounter giant Lidl is in Neckarsulm (around 25,000 inhabitants) in a large industrial area between the Neckar and the A6 motorway. According to the police, there was no bomb threat in advance. Who is behind the insidious act? So far this is completely unclear, and this also applies to the background to the crime.

Explosion at Lidl headquarters in Neckarsulm: who is behind it? The criminal investigation department starts an investigation

The criminal police started the investigation in parallel to the work of the bomb disposal squad.

According to data from heidelberg24.de * The police are currently checking whether there is a connection with an explosion at the Capri Sun manufacturer ADM Wild in Eppelheim on Tuesday.

List of rubric lists: © Simon Adomat / dpa