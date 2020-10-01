More than 190 victims were killed in the terrible explosion which ravaged Beirut (Lebanon) on August 4, 2020. Mobilized in the face of this tragedy, France 2 devotes its program “Special Envoy” of Thursday 1er October to the sacrifice of Lebanese firefighters. The history of Battalion No. 5 has particularly affected the country because these heroes are the first to arrive on the scene. Ten of them, aged 22 to 40, were the first victims of the explosion.

Among these fire keepers, three belonged to the same family. The latter lives in the mountains, in the northeast of the capital. Carlene, a modest young woman, shows the photos of the victims who were respectively her husband, brother and cousin. “They were very close. They all liked to stay together at work and at home“, she testifies, moved.

The JT

The other subjects of the news