For 24 hours, the inhabitants of Beirut, Lebanon, have been hoping for a miracle. In a neighborhood affected by the explosion that took place at the beginning of last August, a building barely stands. In the rubble, the rescuers are busy. It is in this cavity that a human presence would have been spotted by a Chilean team. Signals picked up by thermal scanners would reveal the existence of one or two bodies under the rubble. The sniffer dog confirmed the same.

“For us, these little noises are very revealing. It could be pulsations or anything that is still moving under the ground. For us, there is a possibility of life and we cling to that “, says a Lebanese rescuer. To determine the presence of a possible survivor, thermal scanners are used. The international rescue team recorded 18 breaths per minute on Thursday September 3 and 7 per minute on Friday September 4.

“The Lebanese hold their breath and turn to this sniffer dog, who has become a star. They have also flooded social networks with photos of the animal “, concludes Sofia Amara, journalist specializing in the Middle East and guest of the 23 hours newspaper of franceinfo.