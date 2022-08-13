Bomb explodes in Afghan capital Kabul, injuring two people

An explosion rocked the Afghan capital Kabul. This is reported RIA News with reference to local residents and sources.

According to the agency, at 10:15 am local time (8:45 Moscow time) a bomb exploded in the Dasht-Barchi area in the west of Kabul.

Initially, two people were injured in the incident.

Earlier on August 11, there was also an explosion in a school in the Afghan capital. As a result of the incident, there were victims, including the director of the educational institution.